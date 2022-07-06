Kentucky AG’s appeal to block abortions denied by court

After submitting his emergency appeal on Sunday, the state Supreme Court denied it Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s try to restore abortion legal guidelines in Kentucky has hit one other roadblock.

After submitting his emergency appeal on Sunday, the state Supreme Court denied it Tuesday.

This is the third time the lawyer basic has been blocked from halting abortions since a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge issued a brief restraining order permitting them to resume. This blocks the set off legislation that was supposed to go into impact when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to continue delaying enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing,” he stated on Twitter. “We’ve not asked all three levels of Kentucky’s judiciary to allow these laws to take effect. Not a single judge at any level has suggested these laws are unconstitutional, yet we are unfortunately still prohibited from enforcing them.”

Cameron stated he is not going to be deterred in defending the legislation and his staff will make “a strong case” to get them reinstated.

He is predicted to seem earlier than the Jefferson Circuit Court on Wednesday because the ACLU of Kentucky has requested a brief injunction to block the state’s legislation.

Abortion rights teams have argued Kentucky’s abortion bans violate rights to privateness, bodily autonomy and self-determination define in sections one and two within the state’s structure.