Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been selected to give the “Riders Up” command at the 149th Run for the Roses, or the Kentucky Derby, this weekend. The announcement was once made via the tournament organizers, who’ve been letting a star make the name since 2012. Previously, Denver Broncos trainer Sean Payton, former University of Louisville standout Teddy Bridgewater, rapper and Louisville local Jack Harlow, NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving, former Louisville soccer trainer Charlie Strong, and Kentucky basketball trainer John Calipari have given the well-known name. According to the Kentucky Derby’s reliable web site, “Riders Up” is the command given to jockeys to mount their horses prior to the Triple Crown race starts. The name most often comes from Stall 1 roughly 19 mins prior to the race’s get started. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will happen at Churchill Downs on May sixth and is scheduled to get started at 6:57 p.m. ET.