Kentucky Justice Advocate For Breonna Taylor Named As USA Today’s ‘Women of the Year’

On the heels of creating historical past as Kentucky’s first overtly LGBTQ member of the state home of representatives, Keturah Herron is being honored as considered one of USA TODAY’s Girls of the 12 months.
Herron was integral in Louisville inserting a ban on no-knock warrants in June 2020, Courier-Journal reports. It got here three months after the botched police raid that took the lifetime of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March 2020.
Herron was a lobbyist with the ACLU of Kentucky on the time and labored tirelessly with lawmakers to get the ordinance handed. Her continued work throughout the group helped her get voted into Louisville’s 42nd district final month throughout a particular election after Reginald Meeks retired, Spectrum Information reports.
Now simply weeks after her historic win, Herron is celebrating her inclusion because the Kentucky consultant in USA TODAY’s Girls of the 12 months checklist. The Kentucky native credit her mom and elders for laying the muse for her group work.
“So many alternative individuals paved the best way. I first take into consideration my mom and my aunts and, , relations who grew up in Richmond, Kentucky, and grew up on a farm on Peytontown,” she shared.
“After which there’s lots of of us who’re presently incarcerated proper now, who I really feel like which might be nonetheless paving the best way and permitting me to do the issues that I’ve been capable of do.”
Herron’s profession in politics is impressed by her ardour for jail reform and stopping gun violence in addition to her identification as a modern-day “abolitionist.”
“I believe the system we’ve immediately doesn’t work. It has by no means labored. I don’t suppose it’s going to work,” she mentioned.
“However I additionally know and perceive that we are able to’t immediately simply say utterly tear it down. What are the options? How can we create a society wherein we don’t even want the sort of carceral system?”
USA In the present day’s “Girls of the 12 months” honorees are a continuation of the 2020 “Girls of the Century” challenge that acknowledged the achievements of trailblazing girls within the centennial anniversary of when girls gained the precise to vote. Honorees are chosen to characterize each state and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.