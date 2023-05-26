Kentucky man wins $1 million lottery ticket during emergency fuel stop: “I ran out of gas”

A Kentucky resident named Michael Schlemmer discovered himself at a gasoline station with simplest $40 in his pocket when he determined to buy a scratch-off card from Kentucky Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Luck” sport on the Convenient Food Mart on U.S. Highway 25 West. Schlemmer coasts his automotive into the gasoline station as it used to be operating low on fuel and spent $20 at the ticket. The Kentucky man didn’t notice his fortune till he scratched the cardboard and located out that he had received the highest prize of one million bucks. The scratch card proved to be the most productive funding, because it rewarded Schlemmer with part a million greater than he initially possessed.

Michael from Corbin received the highest prize on a $20 Scratch-off ticket! He mentioned that his automotive ran out of gasoline and he needed to “coast” into the gasoline station the place the successful ticket used to be bought! Join us in congratulating Michael in this WINNER WEDNESDAY! 🥳 https://t.co/qvBagpDLU5 pic.twitter.com/mBBcSIZQSY — Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) May 24, 2023

Schlemmer ran again into the shop to inform the workers, who had been “grinning” on the news.

After amassing his winnings, Schlemmer disclosed that he plans to buy a more moderen automotive with a portion of the cash and can save the remainder within the financial institution.

The Convenient Food Mart, the place Schlemmer initially bought the scratch-off card may even obtain a fragment of his winnings of $8,620, in keeping with the Kentucky Lottery’s observation. The Kentucky Lottery oversees tutorial systems, scholarships, and grants for Kentuckians and has amassed over $4.4 billion in investment since 1999.





The odds of successful the million-dollar prize on a scratch-off card aren’t mentioned at the Kentucky Lottery web site. However, the possibilities of successful any of the a lot of prizes from the sport are 1 in 3.57, and gamers’ odds of successful proceed to range when each and every ticket is offered.