Kentucky to Play Florida on ESPNU – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky ladies’s soccer (7-7-0, 0-6-0 SEC) is again on nationwide tv this Sunday for a 1 p.m. match with the Florida Gators (2-11-0, 0-6-0 SEC) airing on ESPNU.

Mike Watts and Jill Loyden will name the motion from the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex as each side look to earn their first three factors in SEC play. Sunday marks the second of three matches this season for Kentucky on linear TV.

UK and UF every enter off one-goal defeats of their final matches. Kentucky was topped by South Carolina, 1-0, on the street, whereas Florida fell, 2-3, in Missouri.

The Wildcats duo of Hannah Richardson and Jordyn Rhodes has mixed to rating 10 targets this season whereas placing up 31 complete factors. The ahead tandem has been statistically concerned on 16 of the crew’s 31 targets in the course of the 2022 marketing campaign.

Florida is winless in SEC play however has remained aggressive, dropping 5 of its six convention matches by only one aim. Tessa Barton and Julianne Leskauskas lead the Gators with 5 factors apiece, whereas goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg ranks first within the SEC with a complete of fifty saves. Florida’s 27 targets allowed are probably the most within the convention, whereas its 12 targets scored rank because the fewest within the league.

Sunday will function Junior Wildcat Club Day on the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex with face-painting and inflatables on the premises. Admission is free to all followers. The Cats Holiday Toy Drive will even be ongoing on the occasion. Donations will probably be collected for households affected by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

