Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 SEC Tournament picks, best bets from proven model

A spot within the closing is on the road Saturday in Tampa when the fifth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats and No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers conflict in a 2022 SEC Match semifinal. The second-seeded Vols (22-7) crushed Mississippi State 72-59 in a Friday quarterfinal, whereas No. Three seed Kentucky (26-6) closed out the night time with a 77-71 victory in opposition to Vanderbilt, The groups cut up the 2 regular-season conferences, with every crew profitable on its dwelling flooring. Now, the tie-breaker will likely be on a impartial courtroom, with the winner happening to play for an SEC Match championship.
Tipoff at Amalie Area is ready for Three p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favourite within the newest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, and the over-under for complete factors is 138.
The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each Division I faculty basketball sport 10,000 instances.
Listed here are a number of college basketball odds and traits for Tennessee vs. Kentucky:
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee unfold: Wildcats -2.5
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee over-under: 138 factors
- Kentucky vs. Tennessee cash line: Wildcats -145, Vols +125
- KY: Oscar Tshiebwe has a minimum of 14 rebounds in 15 consecutive video games.
- TN: Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 15.2 factors in his previous 4 video games.
Featured Recreation | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Why Kentucky can cowl
Kentucky is 5-0-1 ATS in its final six video games following an ATS loss, and it will likely be on the lookout for revenge on Saturday. The loss to the Vols final month was a little bit of a shock after the Wildcats blew out UT 107-79 in January. TyTy Washington Jr. had 28 factors and Sahvir Wheeler had 21 in that victory, and the Wildcats shot 68 p.c. They hit simply 34 p.c of their pictures within the 76-63 loss a month in the past, which is atypical. UK is seventh within the nation in capturing share (48.9).
The Wildcats are 15-12 ATS at impartial websites over the previous 5 seasons, they usually rating 80 factors per sport, which ranks eighth within the nation. In addition they have the favourite for the Wood Award in Oscar Tshiebwe, who scores a team-high 17.1 factors and leads the nation by a large margin with 15.Three rebounds. Washington scores 12.6 factors, Wheeler leads the SEC with 7.1 assists per sport, and Kellan Grady shoots 43.7 p.c from 3-point vary in scoring 11.6.
Why Tennessee can cowl
Tennessee is 18-13 ATS total this season, and it has received 10 of its previous 11 video games. That run features a 76-63 victory in opposition to the Wildcats final month. Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi mixed for 35 factors and hit 5 of 9 3-point tries. Vescovi is second within the SEC with 89 made three-pointers and hits 39.7 p.c of his makes an attempt. Josiah-Jordan James (9.7 factors) can also get scorching, and he hit 4 of six three-point makes an attempt to attain 16 on Friday.
James led 5 gamers in double figures within the victory, and Zakai Zeigler had 11 factors and eight assists. UT outscores its opponents by 10.four factors and is a greater defensive crew than UK. The Vols enable 63.2 factors per sport (23rd in Division I), whereas the Wildcats yield 65.9 (70th). UK’s energy has been its capturing, however UT limits opponents to 40.5 capturing (34th within the nation). The Vols additionally common 9.5 steals per sport (third in SEC), led by Chandler’s 2.2 (T-2 in SEC).
How one can make Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks
SportsLine's mannequin is leaning over on the purpose complete, projecting the groups to mix for 143 factors.
So who wins Kentucky vs. Tennessee? And which aspect of the unfold hits in over 50 p.c of simulations?
