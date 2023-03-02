Kentucky women beat Florida in game marred by scuffle – Action News Jax

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Robyn Benton scored 20 issues, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 issues and 17 rebounds and No. 14 Kentucky beat Eleventh-seeded Florida 72-57 on Wednesday in an SEC Tournament game marred by a scuffle.

Kentucky (11-18) snapped a seven-game shedding streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama on Thursday.

The game had a 22-minute extend for an reputable overview following an altercation between Florida ahead Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky ahead Ajae Petty with 5:26 last in the second one quarter. Wyche threw the ball in the direction of Petty and then chased after her down the court. No punches looked to be thrown, however a number of gamers left the bench space main to 8 ejections — 4 from each and every crew.

