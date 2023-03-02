Kentucky women beat Florida in game marred by scuffle – Action News Jax

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Robyn Benton scored 20 issues, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 issues and 17 rebounds and No. 14 Kentucky beat Eleventh-seeded Florida 72-57 on Wednesday in an SEC Tournament game marred by a scuffle.
Kentucky (11-18) snapped a seven-game shedding streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama on Thursday.
The game had a 22-minute extend for an reputable overview following an altercation between Florida ahead Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky ahead Ajae Petty with 5:26 last in the second one quarter. Wyche threw the ball in the direction of Petty and then chased after her down the court. No punches looked to be thrown, however a number of gamers left the bench space main to 8 ejections — 4 from each and every crew.
“Well, obviously that’s not how we want to represent ourselves as Florida women’s basketball and in the competitive spirit,” Florida trainer Kelly Rae Finley mentioned. “So first and foremost, I apologize for that because that is not representative of the SEC, University of Florida, or how we compete.”
When the game in spite of everything reached halftime, the rating was once 22-21. The short-handed groups adjusted on the damage, combining for 41 issues in the 3rd quarter with Kentucky main 43-41.
Kentucky, the protecting SEC Tournament champions, pulled away throughout an 10-0 run in the fourth quarter for a 66-52 lead. Florida struggled from the ground in the fourth quarter, lacking seven directly pictures early and 6 consecutive pictures in the remaining 4 mins.
Nina Rickards scored 19 issues and Alberte Rimdal added 15 for Florida (16-14). Rickards finished a three-point play with 2:15 left in the 3rd quarter to present Florida its first lead, 41-39, because it was once 4-2.
The Gators performed with out Ra Shaya Kyle, Faith Dut, and sisters Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche in the second one part. The Wildcats have been with out Cassidy Rowe, Eniya Russell, Zennia Thomas and Saniah Tyler after the altercation as neatly.
