Kevin De Bruyne pips Mohamed Salah to Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named the Premier League Player of the Season, pipping Liverpool striker and league top scorer Mohamed Salah to the award.

The 30-year-old’s teammate Phil Foden picked up the Young Player of the Season Award earlier on Saturday, and the pair will be hoping to add this season’s Premier League title to their trophy haul when they face Aston Villa on the final day on Sunday.

De Bruyne, who previously won the award in 2020, has made 27 league appearances this season, scoring 15 goals and making seven assists.

Salah was in contention to win the award after netting 22 goals as Liverpool have pushed the Premier League title chase to the wire. Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min, who is second in the Golden Boot race with 21 goals, also missed out on the award.