Kevin Durant drops season-high 53 points, continues NBA’s star scoring binge in Nets’ win vs. Knicks

Stars throughout the NBA have been on a scoring binge in latest weeks. LeBron James has gone for 50 in two of his final three video games; Jayson Tatum scored 54 on the Nets; Kyrie Irving dropped 50 on the Hornets; and Nikola Jokic (46), Julius Randle (46), Giannis Antetokounmpo (43), Joel Embiid (43) and Darius Garland (41) have all scored 40-plus.

On Sunday afternoon, Kevin Durant obtained into the combination. With Irving sitting courtside at Barclays Center for the primary time all season, Durant poured in 53 factors on 19 of 37 taking pictures from the sphere, and added six rebounds and 9 assists within the Brooklyn Nets’ 110-107 win over the New York Knicks.

The 53 factors had been a season-high for Durant, and likewise the second-highest scoring recreation of his profession, falling simply in need of the 54 he put up for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014. As well as, he joined LeBron and Tatum as the one gamers with a number of 50-point video games this season.

“I didn’t know Seth [Curry] wasn’t taking part in till they introduced the beginning lineups,” Durant mentioned. “So I felt like we was lacking scoring punch — Seth is a three-level scorer. So I felt like I needed to decide up for him and Kyrie [Irving]. We struggled within the second quarter so I simply tried to be aggressive. That was probably the most photographs I’ve took shortly, so it felt good.”

The 37 area objective makes an attempt weren’t simply probably the most photographs Durant has taken shortly, they had been probably the most photographs he’s taken in a single recreation in his complete profession. However with Irving nonetheless unable to play residence video games, Curry sidelined with an ankle harm and Ben Simmons out indefinitely, the Nets want Durant to hold them.

As he confirmed on Sunday, he’s greater than succesful. With an array of impossible-to-guard photographs that included runners off the glass, pull-up jumpers off the dribble and catch-and-shoot 3s, Durant dominated all day lengthy. Even when the Knicks resorted to double-teaming him any time he had the ball within the fourth quarter, Durant nonetheless managed to interrupt free for a clutch three within the closing minute.

Alongside the best way he was having loads of enjoyable, speaking with followers within the crowd and even taunting Evan Fournier after a very spectacular jumper.

Durant letting Fournier know he was too small to protect him.

“I’m at all times taking part in with pleasure,” Durant mentioned. “Generally I’ve conversations with individuals on the sideline, however on the finish of the day it’s at all times enjoyable each time I step out on the ground. I’m glad we will beat the Knicks in our home on a Sunday. It’s at all times enjoyable.”

Much more essential than Durant’s private achievement, the Nets picked up their third straight win to enhance to 35-33 on the season. Whereas nobody really anticipated them to fall out of the play-in match spots, they’ve now constructed up a five-game benefit on the 11th-place Washington Wizards, which must be greater than sufficient at this level within the season.