Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Nets show how dangerous they can be with dominant victory over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — The Brooklyn Nets are solely eighth within the Jap Convention standings, however with their dominant win over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Thursday night time, they confirmed precisely why they seem to be a crew that nobody will wish to face come playoff time, no matter the place they’re seeded.
The matchup between the Sixers and Nets was as hyped as any regular-season sport in current reminiscence, because it represented the primary assembly between the 2 groups since they swapped star guards final month. James Harden was taking part in in his first sport towards the Nets after forcing his method out of Brooklyn, whereas Ben Simmons returned to the Wells Fargo Middle as a non-Sixer for the primary time although he did not truly play within the sport.
This backdrop helped elevate the anticipation for the sport to a different stage. Resale ticket costs previous to tip time have been astronomical, and additional safety was deployed all through the sector. A whole bunch of followers lined up properly over an hour earlier than tipoff to get into the sector early in an effort to give Simmons’ a chunk of their thoughts. Celebrities like Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Allen Iverson and Jalen Hurts lined the sideline, and there was a palpable buzz within the enviornment throughout participant introductions.
Sadly, the sport itself did not stay as much as the hype, because the Nets jumped everywhere in the Sixers early and by no means appeared again. After 12 minutes of motion, Brooklyn led 40-23, and the remaining 36 minutes appeared largely like a formality because the Nets coasted to a 129-100 victory.
Whereas each groups are Jap Convention contenders, the Nets actually appeared like the higher crew on Thursday night time. They performed with extra power and goal and executed higher on either side of the ball. Kevin Durant was his traditional elegant self as he paced the Nets with 25 factors (on 10 of 17 capturing from the ground), 14 rebounds and 7 assists. He obtained just about no matter he needed on the offensive finish, and his numbers may have been gaudier, however the Nets did not want him to do something down the stretch of the sport.
Kyrie Irving added 22 factors, 5 assists and 4 rebounds for Brooklyn, and he additionally performed some strong protection towards Harden on the opposite finish. Collectively, he and Durant once more demonstrated why they’re arguably probably the most harmful duo in your complete NBA. It wasn’t simply them, although, as Brooklyn’s depth actually shined on this sport. Seth Curry dropped 24 factors towards his former franchise, whereas Patty Mills, Bruce Brown and James Johnson all additionally scored in double figures.
The Nets have a variety of weapons round Durant and Irving, who’re two of probably the most elite shot-makers that the league has ever seen. That alone makes them exceedingly harmful — so long as all the key contributors can keep wholesome. And that is with out Ben Simmons, who will carry elite protection and playmaking to the ground when he will get again on the market.
Whereas the Nets have been clearly prepared for the second, the Sixers merely weren’t. They got here out flat and have been by no means capable of finding fizz. Harden had his worst sport in a Sixers uniform — 11 factors on three of 17 capturing and 4 turnovers. Other than passing Reggie Miller for third all-time in made three’s, it wasn’t a efficiency that the previous MVP goes to wish to decide to reminiscence.
Embiid had his traditional dominant stat line — 27 factors, 12 rebounds — but it surely wasn’t his finest total efficiency. He shot simply 5 of 17 from the sphere and had 4 turnovers. He got here out decided, as evidenced by the 19 free throws he shot within the first half, however in the end there was solely a lot that he may do, particularly since he wasn’t getting a lot assist from the remainder of the roster.
By the fourth quarter, the sellout crowd had shifted from booing Simmons to booing the house crew — a becoming illustration of the best way that the sport performed out. With their play, the Nets made it clear that they’ve Simmons’ again. “Once we performed tonight, we positively felt like Ben was on our coronary heart,” Irving stated afterwards.
“You would see it, he was carrying it. We simply needed to go on the market and play for him and play properly,” he added. “It isn’t a person factor for us. All of us felt it. We’re all there, all of us deal [with] it. If you happen to come at Ben, you come at us. You come at anybody else on our crew, you come in any respect of us, and that is the mentality.”
It was only a single sport, so there is not any want for the Sixers to overreact. Nonetheless, the beatdown did increase a few legitimate questions for Philadelphia shifting ahead with regards to their depth and perimeter protection. Outdoors of Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers do not produce other dependable perimeter defenders, and that may very well be a difficulty towards groups which have a number of perimeter threats just like the Nets. Additionally, the place is the offense going to return from when Harden and/or Embiid is having an off night time? The crew must strive to determine the solutions to these questions within the subsequent month earlier than postseason play will get underway.
The Nets nonetheless have some issues to determine, too. In any case, we have nonetheless by no means seen Simmons play alongside Durant and Irving, and it is honest to have some questions on how that match will work. Plus, Irving can nonetheless solely play in highway video games as issues stand at present. It stays to be seen how that state of affairs will play out. On Thursday night time although, the Nets went right into a hostile setting and reminded everybody simply how harmful they are often once they’re wholesome and targeted.
