Kevin Durant praises Joel Embiid ahead of Thursday’s Nets vs. 76ers showdown: ‘He’s really unstoppable’

Joel Embiid is rampaging towards his first MVP award this season, and on Thursday, he’ll face off with a former winner in his group’s largest sport but. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in James Harden’s first sport towards his former group, however in a video for Boardroom, Kevin Durant went out of his approach to reward Harden’s new teammate, Embiid.

“He is actually unstoppable,” Durant stated of the MVP frontrunner. “He stated one thing the place he was like I can rework from like Kobe, to Hakeem, to Shaq, to a few different gamers and I used to be like, ‘Yo, you are telling the reality.'”

Stylistically, Embiid was completely proper. Like Hakeem Olajuwon, he’s a embellished defensive stopper. He has made three All-Defensive Groups and will make a fourth this season. Like Shaquille O’Neal, he’s principally unimaginable to defend within the put up. He’s scoring 8.7 factors per sport within the put up. Nobody else is averaging greater than 5.4. Like Kobe Bryant, Embiid can rating from anyplace on the ground. He’s capturing a decent 43.5 % within the mid-range and 35.1 % from behind the arc. Few facilities can match that effectivity on his quantity.

Durant is a unique type of participant. He can rating like Bryant, however he lacks the bodily instruments wanted to play like Olajuwon or O’Neal. That does not imply he cannot admire them, although. As a former MVP, he understands what it means to play at that degree. He is been doing it for over a decade. Embiid is there now, and along with Thursday’s battle, they could see one another as soon as once more within the playoffs. In the event that they do, Durant will not be giving Embiid any bulletin board materials to work with.