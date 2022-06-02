Kevin Durant produces new Showtime ‘NYC Point Gods’ documentary on Showtime: How to watch, stream, time

Showtime Sports activities Documentary Movies introduced Thursday their newest documentary in a collaboration with NBA celebrity Kevin Durant and enterprise companion Wealthy Kleiman’s Boardroom, centered on the enduring legacy of New York Metropolis’s iconic level guards of the 1980s and early 1990s. The brand new documentary, ‘NYC Level Gods’, premieres Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

The documentary focuses on the gamers and magnificence of play that emerged out of New York Metropolis within the 1980s, which got here to encourage a method of play that made its approach to the NBA in addition to East Coast hip-hop. Among the many gamers featured embrace New York Metropolis legends like Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington.

“As a basketball fan who marveled on the talent and showmanship of every of these level gods, I could not be prouder of this movie for its devoted depiction of a particular time and particular place in basketball historical past,” learn an announcement by Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports activities & Occasion Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “New York Metropolis produced among the biggest showmen and ground generals in basketball historical past, gamers whose creativity and magnificence – and signature strikes – proceed to affect the sport immediately.

The best way to watch NYC Level Gods on Showtime

Date: Friday, July 29

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime

Stream: Showtime App

“Thanks to Kevin Durant and Wealthy Kleiman for his or her imaginative and prescient and experience in telling this wealthy and colourful story. Simply as the sport advanced due to these gamers, SHOWTIME BASKETBALL continues to evolve by exploring and celebrating the long-lasting personalities and wealthy tradition and historical past which have made basketball the worldwide pressure that it’s immediately.”

“NYC Level Gods” is the newest documentary in Showtime’s line of premium basketball content material, which incorporates different titles resembling Iverson, Kobe Bryant’s Muse, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story and Shut Up and Dribble. The movie is govt produced by Coodie and Chike and directed by Sam Eliad.