Kevin Durant won’t attend 2022 NBA All-Star Game after death of grandmother

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was named a captain for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game by virtue of receiving the most fan votes of any player in the Eastern Conference. He was not scheduled to play in the game due to a knee injury, but now Durant will no longer be in attendance at all. On Sunday, Durant’s mother, Wanda, announced on Instagram that Barbara Davis, her mother and Kevin Durant’s grandmother, died on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we share with family and friends that our Dear Sweet Mama, BARBARA A. Davis, transitioned early this morning,” Wanda Durant wrote. “Words can not describe how our family feels doing this time. We want to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences, and well wishes. God is GOOD and His PEACE comforts all of us.”

Durant is well known for his close relationship with his family, especially his mother. She is a fixture at his games, and Durant calling her the “real MVP” during his 2014 MVP speech is one of the most heartwarming moments in recent NBA history. It’s no surprise that he would skip the All-Star Game in order to be with his mother and family during this difficult time.

As a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, which was announced at the beginning of the season, Durant was set to be honored along with the rest of the players during a special ceremony at halftime of Sunday night’s game.

Looking further ahead, it’s still unclear when Durant will be back on the court. He suffered a sprained MCL against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15, and has been sidelined since then. He recently started doing on-court work, but there’s still no official timetable for his return — which was initially expected in 4-6 weeks — according to Nets head coach Steve Nash.