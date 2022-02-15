Kevin Hart to perform in Oklahoma City

Comedian Kevin Hart bringing Reality Check Tour to Oklahoma
Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart is coming to Oklahoma this summer as part of his Reality Check Tour.>> Did You See? Kevin Hart donates $100,000 to OKC nonprofit helping children experiencing homelessnessHart will perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Aug. 14. The Reality Check Tour has stops at more than 30 arenas across North America.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. A presale event starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.Click here for more information about how to get tickets.”I am hype as (expletive) to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” Hart said in a news release. “I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”The concert is a phone-free experience. Officials said phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event, a news release says.Guests will have possession of their devices at all times and can access them in designated areas.
