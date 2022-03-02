Kevin Hunter Sues Debmar-Mercury For Terminating His Position At Wendy Show

Wendy Williams’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter has now filed a lawsuit against The Wendy Williams Show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, just a week after the Lionsgate subsidiary canceled the long-running daytime talk show series.

Hunter is suing Debmar-Mercury for “wrongful termination”, according to legal documents obtained by TheShadeRoom. The television executive, who most famously served as the co-executive producer of Wendy’s popular talk show, claimed that the company terminated his position “on the basis of his marital status which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law.”

Hunter says the big move has caused him to “suffer a huge economic loss”, which will be determined by trial, in the range of seven to ten million dollars.” The ex-husband of the former shock jock filed documents in New York on Feb. 28th.

Yikes!

“The termination of Plaintiff was based strictly upon Plaintiff’s marital status and his impending divorce to the Show’s host, ignoring all of the contributions that Plaintiff made to make the Show a success,” the filing states.

Williams jumped the broom with Hunter in 1997 but later filed for divorce in 2019 after he conceived a love child with his mistress turned fiance Sharina Hudson. The distressed producer says after Wendy called off their marriage, he was slammed with a termination letter from Debmar-Mercury that read:

“Effective immediately, your role as Executive Producer of the Wendy Williams Show is terminated, and your professional relationship with Debmar-Mercury is also concluded.”

Elsewhere in the suit, Hunter claimed that he was a producer on The Wendy Show “from on or about November of 2007, to April of 2019,” and he alleged that he was responsible for everything from negotiating contract deals “between Debmar and Williams” to developing the media maven’s popular TV segments like her “Hot Topics” news and the famous “Shoe Cam.” Hunter believes that some of these concepts will be used when Sherri Shepherd takes over the show’s spot come September and he’s pressuring the company to pay up the 10% of revenue commission that he is contractually obligated to.. .allegedly.

Kevin Hunter is asking for “not less than $7,000,000″ and “punitive damages, lost wages, commissions,” reports TheShadeRoom. “He’s also asking for “the costs and fees of this proceeding, including legal fees.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd will take over the former radio host’s daytime talk show slot with her very own show come September 2022. The decision comes after Wendy’s ongoing health troubles. A few sources close to the 57-year-old star said that they allegedly saw Williams wheel-cheer bound on more than one occasion. Others claimed that she was experiencing signs of early-onset dementia, however, Williams adamantly maintained that her medical issues stemmed from her battles with Graves Disease. Her brother backed up those claims as well and denied that his sister’s mental health was suffering.

Wendy shut down the accusations when she finally made her return to social media on Feb. 17, noting how her health was on the mend.

“I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people,” Williams explained to her son Kevin Hunter Jr. in the 5 minute long clip. “I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know?” she continued. “So you’ve got to eat the right food.”

The TV host added:

“I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down to The Wendy Williams Show.”

Some fans speculated whether the video was actually filmed as of recent, with a few critics noting how Williams kept referencing her mother in the present tense. The Ask Wendy author also said she was 56 in the video, despite turning 57 over the summer, but a rep for the star reassured spectators that it was an honest mistake.

