Kevin Kisner, Cam Young, James Hahn and Mark Steinberg part of latest LIV-Tour ruling

A pass judgement on in Northern California has clarified a timing query that sparked felony demanding situations in 4 different circuit courts in the USA. However, the antitrust case introduced by way of LIV Golf towards the PGA Tour ultimate yr stays unsure as each side anticipate a possible enchantment. Judge Beth Labson Freeman showed this week that subpoenas for depositions and documentation within the case towards Kevin Kisner, Cameron Young, James Hahn and participant supervisor Mark Steinberg have been correctly served, ruling that in the past authorized time limits have been wrong. An ordeal date of 17 May 2024 stays in position.

However, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its governor, who’ve been named co-defendants within the case, have claimed sovereign immunity, contesting US jurisdiction. Although Freeman has mentioned she needs to proceed with discovery within the case, The Players now not have a task. The subsequent case control convention is scheduled to be hung on 24 August, in San Jose, California.

“Obviously the lawsuit has changed. The players are all gone now. This is about LIV/PIF and the Tour. I say LIV/PIF because we know they are one in the same. LIV really is PIF. LIV wants to go ahead quickly [with the case], but PIF makes decisions that slow down the case,” argued Elliot Peters, lead legal professional for the Tour.