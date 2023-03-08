Kevin McCarthy speaks on controversy over giving Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is status through his choice to grant Fox News host Tucker Carlson get entry to to the uncooked safety footage from the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, telling newshounds on Tuesday night time that he has no regrets however again and again refusing to resolution questions on what Carlson stated on his display.
“Each person can come up with their own conclusion,” McCarthy stated about what Carlson aired Monday night time, which temporarily drew rebuke from Senate Republican chief Mitch McConnell, best Democrats and the U.S. Capitol Police leader, amongst others.
ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott requested McCarthy, who had prior to now declined to resolution questions on Tuesday, whether or not he had any issues about what Carlson introduced, pointing to an inner memo from Chief Tom Manger to Capitol Police officials the place Manger described Carlson’s protection as “cherry picked,” “misleading” and “offensive.”
“I didn’t see what was aired,” McCarthy stated, insisting that he gave Carlson — and no different media outlet — get entry to to the tapes for the aim of “transparency.”
Carlson on Monday aired what he claimed to be new surveillance movies from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to decrease the rioting as a calm collecting and to discredit the paintings of the House Jan. 6 committee and federal investigators.
In distinction to Carlson’s claims now, within the days proper after Jan. 6, McCarthy stated, “Let me be clear, last week’s violent attack on the Capitol was undemocratic, un-American, and criminal.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland, requested on Tuesday about Carlson’s program, stated, “I think it’s very clear what happened on Jan. 6.”
Carlson and a few House Republicans were hyping the file up for weeks, however after viewing 40,000 hours of video given to him through McCarthy, the host performed on repeat handiest choose scenes of the safety digital camera footage.
Carlson defended “protesters” on Jan. 6, claiming they have been “right” to “believe that the election they had just voted in had been unfairly conducted.” Notably, Carlson’s feedback come on the heels of latest court docket filings through Dominion Voting Systems of their lawsuit towards Fox News that confirmed in mid-November 2020, Carlson texted one in all his manufacturers that “there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome” of the election.
Despite what he is stated in non-public, Carlson stated on Monday that “taken as a whole, the video record does not support the claim that Jan. 6 was an insurrection,” despite the fact that he additionally confirmed acquainted footage of rioters violently breaking into the Capitol.
Reporters on Tuesday requested if McCarthy believed the Jan. 6 rise up used to be an revolt, however McCarthy have shyed away from the query completely.
He stated he “worked with Capitol police” on what video can be equipped to Carlson, however Chief Manger stated in his memo that Fox News by no means reached out to the Capitol Police for context about what clips they aired.
A Fox News spokeswoman didn’t reply to ABC News’ request for remark on the memo.
On his method to the House flooring, McCarthy informed ABC News “no” when requested if he had heard any issues from any Capitol Police officials or any officials on his element about what used to be display on Carlson’s display.
ABC News’ Luke Barr and Libby Cathey contributed to this file.
