Kevin Na resigns from the PGA Tour as he sets his sights on the LIV Golf Invitational Series

Kevin Na mentioned in a statement launched Saturday morning that he can be resigning from the PGA Tour in lieu of the LIV Golf Collection. The 38-year-old Na grew to become the primary participant to publicly resign from the PGA Tour, implying the potential disciplinary measures shelled out by the PGA Tour for his involvement within the new rival golf tour could be an excessive amount of to beat,

“Latest developments in skilled golf have given me an opportunity to rethink my choices,” Na wrote. “I would really like the liberty to play wherever I need and exercising my proper as a free agent provides me that chance. Nonetheless to stay a PGA Tour participant, I have to quit my proper to make these selections about my profession. If I train my proper to decide on the place and once I play golf, then I can not stay a PGA Tour participant with out going through disciplinary proceedings and authorized motion from the PGA Tour.

“I’m unhappy to share that I’ve chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been a straightforward determination and never one I take calmly. I hope the present insurance policies change and I am going to be capable to play on the PGA Tour once more.”

The world No. 33 is certainly one of 13 gamers from the PGA Tour set to take part within the first LIV Golf Collection Invitational occasion this upcoming week on the Centurion Membership in London. The PGA Tour had beforehand denied all participant waiver requests for the inaugural occasion, thus forcing Na — and presumably others — to decide akin to this given Jay Monahan’s long-standing stance relating to the Saudi-backed golf league.

Na is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour with the most recent coming in January of 2021 on the Sony Open. Extra lately, he was within the information for his scuffle with Grayson Murray on social media which boiled right into a near-physical altercation on the driving vary on the Mexico Open.