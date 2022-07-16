Kevin Sherrington: Oklahoma, Texas to SEC a matter of when — Sarkisian, Venables going with isn’t so certain | Nation

ARLINGTON, Texas — The good news for Brent Venables is that if his first head teaching gig doesn’t work out, he can all the time discover work as a tour information or the subsequent Billy Mays. The man can speak. Berry Tramel, the estimable Oklahoma sportswriter, timed the preamble of Venables’ introductory press convention at Oklahoma and decided it ran eight minutes longer than the Sermon on the Mount.

Venables went on so lengthy Thursday at Big 12 Media Days, he obtained to simply three questions in his allotted 20 minutes.

Probably simply as effectively, as a result of he couldn’t reply the query everybody wished to ask anyway, particularly, when will Texas and OU hightail it for the SEC?

Here’s a higher query: Which coach will truly make it there?

Nothing in opposition to Venables or Steve Sarkisian, who has the profit of a 12 months’s head begin, however we have been improper in regards to the final Texas-OU pair. And, frankly, there was extra buzz about Tom Herman and Lincoln Riley.

Only 5 years in the past, we have been all writing in regards to the start of the subsequent nice rivalry within the historical past of the collection. Texas officers have been giddy over beating out LSU for Herman. Bob Stoops had so a lot religion in Riley — a determine charismatic sufficient to invite allusions to a younger Bud Wilkinson — he felt safe handing him the keys.

The new guys in Austin and Norman appeared so spectacular, it conjured hopes of a matchup like Mack Brown and Bob Stoops, employed a 12 months aside in one other century. Mack obtained his head handed to him most of the time on the State Fair, however he obtained in his licks, too, not to point out Texas’ first nationwide title since bell-bottoms.

Little that Herman did in his brief tenure at Texas made anybody assume Texas was again for lengthy. Riley, however, was virtually a god, proper up to the second he beat it for the seaside.

Now one of the perfect rivalries in faculty soccer is within the arms of a couple of guys famous primarily for the work they did in another person’s applications.

Or as Sarkisian put it Thursday, “Without Nick Saban, I wouldn’t be sitting here today in front of y’all.”

Sark got here off exceedingly humble Thursday, which might be a good take care of a 5-7 debut. He confessed that he didn’t do a nice job “developing the team and … the bond on our team as well as I would have liked.” To that finish, he mentioned the employees has targeting figuring out leaders and speaking. Talking as an alternative of texting. Listening. Transparency.

“Authentic” is the brand new watchword on the Forty Acres.

“Time will tell what the fall looks like,” Sarkisian mentioned, “but I think we have it. We’ve got a tight-knit football team right now.”

Of course, it may come unraveled at any time, perhaps as early as Sept. 10, when Sark’s former boss comes to Austin.

What sustains Sarkisian within the interim is the joy over the success he’s had in recruiting, notably at quarterback. We can debate whether or not Arch Manning ever truly reveals up in Austin, or if Quinn Ewers will nonetheless be right here if the most recent Manning doesn’t change his thoughts. But, for now, the prospects are engaging.

The pondering was that Sark would put together the Longhorns for the SEC, and, to that time, he’s tried to make them over in that picture. Big, bodily fronts on each side of the ball. Speed on the sides.

His protection ought to profit immensely from the affiliation with Gary Patterson, a “special assistant” to the pinnacle coach. Sarkisian, who knew the TCU legend principally by popularity, has been struck by his rapport with his different assistants. Called him a “sounding board” for the remainder of the employees and a “forward thinker.” Gary in all probability can’t be as efficient in a hands-off position, however he stays probably the most inventive defensive thoughts in faculty soccer. Couldn’t harm Sark’s probabilities of turning it round.

Same with Bijan Robinson, perhaps the perfect operating again within the nation. Certainly the quickest, no less than on I-35.

“If I’m going to get in a Lamborghini with him,” Sark mentioned of Robinson’s wheels, “hopefully I’m the one driving it.”

Might check that “all gas, no brakes” ethos.

If the jury stays out on Sarkisian, we have now but to set a court docket date for Venables. He can trip the wave of resentment towards Riley solely so lengthy. Oklahoma hasn’t suffered by means of a shedding season since John Blake’s final, in 1998, that means a whole technology of Sooner followers has grown up figuring out nothing however successful. Once it turns into an expectation, the other turns into all of the extra precarious.

Joe Castiglione, the athletic director who employed the final three coaches, is aware of his stuff. If he’s not the kind to panic, the timing stays problematic. Any signal of weak point heading into the SEC could check the persistence of Venables’ boss.

At any charge, until the Big 12 lets Texas and OU out of their commitments earlier than the official 2025 exit, I don’t like the possibilities of each coaches making it. Sark’s seat is already heat, making Venables a simple guess. But if Thursday was any indication, he may speak me out of it.