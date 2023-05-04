Kevin Von Erich hosting one-man show in rare public appearance





The global of professional wrestling has been the supply of many nice behind-the-scenes tales because of its chaotic and absurd nature. But Kevin Von Erich, an area hero to North Texans of a definite age, would have one of the wildest tales to inform from his a long time of revel in wrestling world wide along his brothers because the Von Erichs. This trio have been heartthrobs almost worshipped in their heyday till tragedy struck the circle of relatives. Now, Kevin Von Erich is the one closing Von Erich brother of his technology, and he has two sons following in his footsteps.

Von Erich plans to proportion perception on his occupation, triumphs, and tragedies in his first public appearance in Dallas in greater than twenty years all through a one-man show known as “Stories from the Top Rope” on the Majestic Theatre on September 1st. The match might be hosted through former WFAA sports activities anchor Dale Hansen and can characteristic Von Erich telling tales from his storied wrestling occupation.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be doing this show, to get back to Texas and see everyone who has been so loyal for more than forty years,” Von Erich stated in a commentary. “We’ve got some great stories to tell and having Dale Hansen up there with me… it will be just like a Friday night at Sportatorium.”

The match may even coincide with the manufacturing of “The Iron Claw,” a movie chronicling the historical past of the Von Erich brothers from their triumph to their downfall. Kevin Von Erich might be performed through Zac Efron, whilst his brothers Kerry and David might be performed through Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, respectively.

Tickets for Kevin Von Erich’s one-man show are to be had now and can also be bought here.