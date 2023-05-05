Kevin Von Erich Hosts One-Man Show In North Texas

Kevin Von Erich of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty will be the star of a one-man show on September 1, 2023, at the Majestic Theatre.

Stories from the Top Rope will be hosted by former WFAA sports anchor Dale Hansen and will be Von Erich’s first public appearance in more than two decades.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be doing this show, to get back to Texas and see everyone who has been so loyal for more than forty years,” the last surviving brother said in a statement. “We’ve got some great stories to tell and having Dale Hansen up there with me… it will be just like a Friday night at Sportatorium.”

Stories from the Top Rope will be happening concurrently with the film The Iron Claw, which is now in production. The upcoming sport biopic is written and directed by Sean Durkin and will chronicle the history of the Von Erich brothers. Kevin Von Erich will be played by Zac Efron, while his brothers Kerry and David will be played by Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

As Local Profile previously reported the film will tell the story of the wrestling family and show the impact they made on the world of wrestling since the 1960s. But things for the family quickly went downhill. The tragedy that struck the family began when Fritz’s first son Jack Adkisson, Jr. was electrocuted and left unconscious by an exposed wire and drowned in a puddle. David Von Erich also died an early death at 25 in Tokyo. There are several contradicting reports as to what led to his death, but it was confirmed by the U.S. Embassy that the brother died of enteritis. Kerry, Mike and Chris Von Erich all died by suicide within a 6-year period.

The film was financed and produced by A24, which has a history of great films such as Uncut Gems and Midsommer and is sure to bring drama to the Kennedy-esque curse of Texas’s most famous wrestling dynasty

“I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great,” Von Erich told TMZ in October. “I don’t think I ever looked that good, so I think they’re going to do great. I’ll bet they do.”

Tickets for Kevin Von Erich’s one-man show are on sale now and can be purchased here.

