Key lime pie eating contest to highlight July 4 in Key West

KEY WEST – How quick are you able to eat a complete Key lime pie with out utilizing your palms?

Some 25 folks will discover out Monday afternoon after they compete in Key West’s annual Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.

Starring the Florida Keys’ signature dessert, the quirky consumption problem is a candy various to New York City’s conventional July 4 hotdog-eating contest.

The highlight of the annual Key Lime Festival that runs June 30 by July 4, the fast-paced contest will likely be held at Key West’s Southernmost Beach Café beside the Atlantic Ocean.

Entrants should every try to devour a complete 9-inch Key lime pie, topped with mounds of whipped cream, sooner than their rivals – with out assistance from forks, spoons, and even their palms.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.