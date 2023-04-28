Key radar antenna stuck on Europe’s Jupiter-bound spacecraft – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The European Space Agency reported on Friday that a an important antenna on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft introduced two weeks in the past has grow to be jammed. Juice, the 52-foot (16-meter) radar antenna, opened up most effective one-third of the way in which following liftoff. Engineers imagine that a small pin is also obstructing it. Flight controllers based totally in Germany are making plans to fireplace the spacecraft’s engine in an try to loosen the pin. However, if this doesn’t paintings, they’ve showed that they’ve ok time to discover a resolution.

The Juice project, which stands for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, is on its method to succeed in Jupiter by means of the 12 months 2031. In order to reach this, the spacecraft is taking an oblique course involving gravitational flybys of Venus, Earth, and our Moon. Scientists require the radar antenna to inspect the icy crusts of 3 Jupiter moons, Callisto, Europa, and Ganymede, that are believed to have underground oceans and even perhaps lifestyles. These moons are the principle focal point of the close to $1.8 billion project. Ganymede, the biggest moon in our sun device, may be a number of the focused moons.

The area company has said that aside from the wedged antenna, the entirety else is operating neatly with the spacecraft. The spacecraft, which is more or less the scale of a small bus, has effectively deployed a radio antenna, sun panels, and a 35-foot (10.6-meter) increase to measure Jupiter’s magnetic box.

