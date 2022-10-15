Keys to Victory: LSU vs. Florida

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers have a possibility to make a press release Saturday night time in Gainesville. A program nonetheless in rebuild mode in Year 1 of the Kelly period, a victory over Florida might set the muse for what’s to come.
It’ll be a rowdy environment in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, however this squad has proven they’ll lock in throughout these huge moments. Against the Gators, it’ll take far more than focus. LSU will want to execute in all three phases of the sport.
Here are the keys to victory in Saturday’s contest:
Win the Battle within the Trenches
In Saturday night time’s primetime contest, the battle within the trenches will in the end determine who comes out on high. With LSU’s defensive position being their strongest place group, they’ll face fairly the take a look at towards a Florida offensive line who has been regular all season lengthy, particularly within the run sport.
Florida working again Montrell Johnson averages a whopping 8.0 yards per carry. The Tigers may have to assault this Florida line and get to Johnson within the backfield so as to hold this dashing assault in test.
READ MORE: LSU Quarterback Walker Howard Showing Growth, Confidence
On the opposite hand, LSU’s offensive line will carry out their sixth offensive line mixture in seven video games. Facing a Florida defensive position that has plenty of star caliber gamers, the inexperience and lack of continuity the Tigers possess shall be one thing to hold an in depth eye on.
Whoever can dominate on the line of scrimmage ought to win this one. It’s been a focus in each groups’ sport plan and can play a pivotal function Saturday night time in The Swamp.
Execute within the Passing Game
Scroll to Continue
Jayden Daniels confirmed enchancment final week towards Tennessee whether or not it was trusting his arm extra or being aggressive in his method. Coming into their matchup towards Florida, Kelly was adamant on the passing sport exhibiting consistency.
“I think the passing game has been up and down,” Kelly stated. “I would call it inconsistent at this time and it needs to be much more consistent. That’s why we’re 4-2. We need more consistency in the passing game and I think we’ve taken some steps forward where we’re better but we still have work to do.”
READ MORE: Behind Enemy Lines – Insider Analysis on Florida Gators
One factor is for certain about LSU’s signal-caller: He’s going to make the most of his athleticism to the very best of his talents. That being, if he has to roll out the pocket to make a throw on the run and even use his wheels to prolong drives, it places defenses in difficult eventualities.
Limit Florida’s Rushing Attack
Florida has one of many extra dominant dashing assaults in all of faculty soccer. Led by Louisiana switch Montrell Johnson, who’s been one of many high transfers this season, and freshman Trevor Eitienne, the tandem has made an influence early of their Gators careers.
Johnson is averaging a whopping 8.0 yards per carry for Napier’s offense. The two have historical past after placing Louisiana on the map in 2021, clearly carrying their success and chemistry to Gainesville.
READ MORE: Biggest Storylines – LSU vs. Florida
Through the air, it’s Anthony Richardson who LSU may have the monitor. Though his statistics could not inform the entire story, Florida’s signal-caller stays one of many high weapons in all of faculty soccer.
The capability to make the most of his athleticism whereas displaying one of many strongest arms within the SEC, the Tigers’ protection may have their work minimize out for them.