Khloe Kardashian shows off her toned tummy in sports top amid reunion rumours with Triston Thomson

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
 Khloe Kardashian left followers baffled as she flaunted  her unimaginable match determine in gorgeous gymnasium put on high on Monday.

The ex of Tristan Thompson seemed smashing in a tinny high and leggings at her dwelling gymnasium.

The American Television star  seemed additional slim as she shared new gymnasium pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson.

Khloe’s publish comes after she talked in-depth about her private life. In the course of the chat, the blonde bombshell stated that she has ‘no drama’ with ex Tristan Thompson who cheated on her a number of occasions, even having a child with one in all his lovers.



