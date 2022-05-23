Oklahoma

Kid Governor Adds Oklahoma to Growing List of Affiliates

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Elena Tipton – was inaugurated in January of 2016 following a November 2015 statewide election.
Credit: Contributed photo

Kid Governor, a nationally-recognized civics program for fifth graders that started in Connecticut, has gained such a following that it is now being introduced in Oklahoma, the fourth state to offer it since elementary students in Connecticut elected the first Kid Governor in 2015. 

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy will start the program with the 2022-23 school year. It joins Oregon and New Hampshire in taking on the program created by the Connecticut Democracy Center to teach fifth-graders about state government, elections, and civic engagement. Since 2015, there have been 16 Kid Governors between three states.

“It’s a really great way to reach students about civics and to reach students at the age of 10 or 11,” Brian Cofrancesco, director of the Kid Governor program, said. “A lot of students don’t get civics or civics education until high school. We think that is late in the game.” 







