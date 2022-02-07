Kierra Sheard Explains Why She Won’t Let Friends Stay At Her Marital Home

Kierra Sheard has more to say after receiving some pushback over recent headlines.

The singer and actress recently revealed one of the rules of her home includes asking friends to not sleep overnight in her home for the safety of her marriage with her husband Jordan Kelly. Keirra’s comments about her marital rules were reduced to a sound bite shared from her interview with PageSix reporter Tashara Jones.

“I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she told the publication.

Unfortunately, once her comments hit social media, Keirra was getting laughed at for being ‘insecure’ in her marriage.

The singer has since responded, clarifying that her comments didn’t come out of thin air, sharing a full clip from the interview where she was asked about the topic of separating her friends from her home and her husband.

“Nowadays healthy boundaries seem like insecurity and distrust to some. However, for those who’d like the truth, here’s the full video for so many who are reaching and making juicy headlines for clout. I’m blessed to have a husband and friends who I trust.” Kierra continued, “My family and friends are most welcome in my home and THEY know who they are. I will remain prayerful and strategic in everything that I do, and so should you. Be encouraged to discern well because common sense ain’t so “common” these days.”

Keirra ended her statement by inferring her rules and boundaries were universal, something folks with ‘intelligence’ would have grasped she implied.

“So, protect your homes, husbands, children, careers, and more. You’ll avoid a lot of mistakes and trauma. Since we are in a cancel culture some haven’t mastered diplomacy, it’s considered phony or fake. So, some are considered “associates” than they are “friends” but until we grow in relational intelligence, we won’t understand fundamentals like this.”

Does this clarify things better for YOU?