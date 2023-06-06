Killeen, Texas News | Killeen Chief of Police swears in

KILLEEN, Texas — On Monday afternoon on the Lion’s Club Killeen Senior Center, the brand new Killeen Police Chief, Pedro Lopez Jr., used to be sworn-in, making historical past as the primary Latino police leader for the town, as reported by means of Mayor Debbie Nash King. Though no questions had been allowed after the rite, Lopez did learn out a public commentary outlining his targets as the brand new police leader.

“I am aware of the challenges and responsibilities of leading the police force in this role. My vision for this police department is grounded in reducing crime, community partnership, transparency, and accountability,” Lopez said. He additional emphasised his function of construction accept as true with between police and the neighborhood, which he believes may also be accomplished thru neighborhood engagement in the shape of in search of enter from citizens, trade homeowners, and neighborhood organizations to know their issues and wishes. Lopez believes that by means of operating in combination, they may be able to cope with the problems and construct more secure neighborhoods. Lopez additionally highlighted the significance of transparency and responsibility, pointing out that his division will supply honest, well timed, and correct information to the general public about actions, insurance policies, and investigations.

Professional requirements, ethics, and integrity requirements also are the most important for Lopez. He desires his division to be held responsible to those requirements, and he emphasised that misconduct or breach of accept as true with might be completely investigated, and suitable motion might be taken.

Lopez additionally hopes to conform Killeen PD to the problems and wishes of the neighborhood, specifically relating to psychological well being and adolescence violence. “Homelessness, mental health, and addressing youth violence require a collaborative approach from our community partners that will impact public safety,” he mentioned. “We will prioritize ongoing training of officers to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to respond effectively to the needs of our communities.”

Lopez comes with 35 years of revel in in regulation enforcement, having served in the Houston Police Department. He additionally carries a world-class training, having earned a Master of Arts in Criminology and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

“I am honored and humbled to lead the police department and our officers who work tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of the many people we serve,” he mentioned. “Together, we can build a stronger, safer, and more inclusive city.”

The national seek for a brand new leader started in December 2022 when Police Chief Charles Kimble introduced his retirement after 5 years in the placement

