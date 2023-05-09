Killeen, Texas | Shooting leaves 38-year-old man dead, one arrest

The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in Killeen on Sunday, May 7th, resulting in the death of a 38-year-old man. According to law enforcement officials, officers received a report of a gunshot victim at approximately 7:42 p.m. on North Gray Street. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the wounded man, who ultimately succumbed to his injuries at 8:37 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime. They are urging anyone with information relating to the shooting to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or visit them online at https://bellcountycrimestoppers.com/.

Our team at 6 News will continue to provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.

