Kim Cattrall set to reprise role as Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City” spinoff

Actress Kim Cattrall is set to make a short lived comeback as Samantha Jones, her iconic role in “Sex and the City,” in the spinoff collection “And Just Like That…,” as reported via “Entertainment Tonight.” According to the outlet, Cattrall will function in the finale of the 2d season of the display. The legit Twitter account of the collection as smartly as the streaming carrier, Max, additionally seemed to ascertain the news via tweeting “Secret’s out.”

Cattrall performed the role of Jones, a glamorous publicist, in “Sex and the City” for 6 seasons and two film spinoffs. “And Just Like That…” season two is scheduled to premiere on June 22. However, as according to Variety’s file, Cattrall will most effective seem in one scene of the season finale.

In 2016, Cattrall declined to take part in a 3rd “Sex and the City” film, which dissatisfied the lovers as smartly as her castmates – Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and the overdue Willie Garson. Cattrall had said in a 2017 interview that she would by no means play Samantha once more and had by no means been pals with Parker, Davis, or Cynthia Nixon. She additionally blamed the display for hindering her from having youngsters.

In 2022, Cattrall advised Variety that she was once “never asked” to be a part of the “And Just Like That…” spinoff and “found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.” CBS News has reached out to Cattrall’s publicist for remark.