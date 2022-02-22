Kim Kardashian Gives VOGUE A Tour Of Favorite Things, Incl. Gray Maybach

We’re not sure whether to blame Kanye for this too or nah.

We’re pretty sure by now y’all have seen the clip of Kim Kardashian showing off her three favorite cars — a Lamborghini Urus, her Ghost Rolls Royce with “the cutest little crystal lady” and her absolute favorite baby, her Maybach sedan… Well it turns out the clip is part of a longer video Kim filmed for VOGUE’s “Objects of Affection” YouTube series. In the video, Kim walks the magazine through her cream home — which she reveals miraculously hasn’t gotten messed up by her four children. She also discloses that the kids are free to decorate their own rooms in full color/theme to their liking but the main house is very minimal and neutral because she finds it calming.

Next, Kim introduces us to artwork that North has created via her hobby — which happens to be painting. She’s very talented and has an array of artwork to show for her efforts, including a very gothic picture that she made while she was home sick with COVID. Poor kiddo!

Kim also shares that she does very detailed scrapbooking for all four kids, and even shows some of the contents of North and Saint’s scrapbooks. It turns out that she got the bug for archiving everything from her parents and also reveals a trunk her mom, Kris Jenner, had made for her with individually packaged keepsakes from all of her birthdays up until age 10. There’s also hair from a haircut her dad gave her, as well as a Minnie Mouse costume that Kim was obsessed with. Kim takes the cameras outside for a tour of the backyard, which includes an all black basketball court and a “meadow” where the kids can pick and eat their own fruit. Then there is the coup de grace — the viewing of the luxury fleet. There’s only three cars there but we’re guessing Kim’s got a couple more stashed away since these are her absolute faves.

What was your favorite of Kim Kardashian’s favorite objects?

We’re gonna go with Northie’s art — that’s way more impressive than a Lambo or Maybach!

What do you think about Kim’s minimalist taste?