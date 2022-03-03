Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels ‘Anxious’ But ‘Hopeful’ About Single Status

Kim Kardashian is officially a single woman, but she doesn’t quite know how to feel following such a big victory in her divorce from Kanye West.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge granted the reality star’s request to legally restore her single status and revert back to her maiden name, going back to her days before KKW. While her divorce is still ongoing, a source close to the SKIMS founder tells E! News that Kardashian feels “anxious about the future but is very hopeful” that she and Ye will be able to get things all worked out.

“Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single,” the insider told the publication. “She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life.”

Though the source says that the former couple “have many upcoming issues to work out” before finalizing the divorce, Kim “is hopeful they can get through it for the sake of the kids.”

“She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully,” the source added, saying that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “only wishes the best” for her ex.

Now, the big obstacle remaining in their divorce is child custody. According to reports from TMZ, it’s highly likely that in the end, Kim will be home base and Kanye can see his four kids–North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm–pretty much whenever he wants.