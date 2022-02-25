Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s Social Media Posts Have Caused ‘Emotional Distress’ in Recently Filed Court Documents

Actuality TV star Kim Kardashian has raised the stakes in her high-profile divorce case towards her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West.
In keeping with NBC Information, Kardashian has acknowledged in current court docket paperwork that Ye’s current social media posts have caused her “emotional misery.”
The 42-year-old Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021, requested the choose to revive her standing to a single individual. In keeping with her, doing so will “start the therapeutic course of” so she will “transfer ahead.” The couple shares 4 youngsters: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
“I very a lot need to be divorced. I’ve requested Kanye to maintain our divorce personal, however he has not accomplished so,” Kardashian states in the authorized paperwork obtained by NBC Information.
“Kanye has been placing numerous misinformation relating to our personal household issues and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional misery. I imagine that the court docket terminating our marital standing will assist Kanye to simply accept that our conjugal relationship is over and to maneuver ahead on a greater path which is able to help us in peacefully co-parenting our kids.”
In an try and reconcile his previous misdeeds towards his spouse, final week, Ye took “accountability” for the incendiary statements towards Kardashian and her present beau, Pete Davidson.
In an erratic trend, Ye had been sending and posting personal, now-deleted texts between him and his ex-wife vowing to “be again collectively” regardless that Kardashian has carved out a brand new path to peace.
Additionally, in a since-deleted Valentine’s Day Instagram submit, Ye insisted he doesn’t have beef along with his estranged spouse, and he does have “religion” that they may, as soon as once more, be collectively.
Yahoo additionally reported that Ye had a truckload of roses delivered to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.
Ye took purpose at Davidson in a number of methods, together with posting an image and making unsolicited feedback about his tattoo of former first woman Hillary Clinton. He additionally posted a battle evening poster of him and Davidson, whom he known as “Skete.”
In a collection of personal texts, Kardashian pleaded with Ye to cease posting the exchanges, which he refused to do and continued to share details about her.