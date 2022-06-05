Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Accused of Stealing Name From Lori Harvey’s Nearly Identical SKN Skincare, Small Business SKKN+

Kim Kardashian not too long ago introduced she shall be dropping a brand new merchandise in her magnificence empire, however not with out seemingly stealing from Black ladies, once more. The fact star instantly confronted backlash following the June 1 launch announcement of her new skincare line SKKN, when followers famous its practically an identical title and packaging to Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH in addition to small enterprise SKKN+.
In Kardashian’s Instagram reveal, she writes the road is ready to debut on June 21, with “a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual,” that features a facial cleanser, toner, eye cream, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, oil drops and an evening oil, experiences Page Six.
View this publish on Instagram
The brand new SKKN model comes eight months after the launch of Harvey’s SKN, which consists of a five-step system of a face cleanser, vitamin C serum, toner, eye cream and niacinamide cream.
Nonetheless, this isn’t the primary time Kardahsian’s SKKN has been accused of stealing. Again in August 2021, Black-owned magnificence firm SKKN+ issued a stop and desist letter when the 41-year-old TV star initially tried to trademark “SKKN” for her rebranded magnificence line. SKKN+’s proprietor and entrepreneur Cydnie Lunsford, 28, had been utilizing the title SKKN+ since July 2017, per Forbes.
View this publish on Instagram
“I’ve painstakingly constructed my profitable small enterprise with my very own sweat fairness, laborious work and analysis. It’s clear that I established my model first,” Lunsford advised the outlet in an e-mail. “As a younger black lady, my mission with SKKN+ is to offer high quality skincare and curated full physique experiences to boost every consumer’s self-care routine. The (+) represents a hands-on transformative aesthetic expertise that elevates the physique, thoughts, and spirit.”
SKKN+ has been in enterprise since 2018 and supplies skincare and sweetness salon companies.
Kim's logos primarily give attention to offering merchandise like candles, make-up sponges, baggage, bathe curtains, cosmetics, and so forth.
— Ticora Davis – The Creator's Lawyer ® (@CreatorsLawyer) June 2, 2022
The legal professional representing Kardashian, Michael G. Rhodes, has since said of the stop and desist that he doesn’t suppose “they’ve carried out something deserving of authorized motion.”
Many critics took to Twitter to specific their frustrations relating to Kardashian’s countless ripping off of Black ladies and making connections between the three companies.
“Kim naming her skincare model SKKN when Lori Harvey’s skincare model title is SKN doesn’t sit proper with me. Looks as if they’re stealing from a black lady for the thousandth time,” one person introduced up.
Kim naming her skincare model SKKN when Lori Harvey’s skincare model title is SKN doesn’t sit proper with me. Looks as if they’re stealing from a black lady for the thousandth time.
— kay (@makaylamdavis) June 1, 2022
One other commented, “Not y’all defending Lori Harvey’s skincare line being SKN as a result of Kim made SKKN when … SKKN already existed already from another person earlier than both of them. Boohoo. Most poppin wins.”
Not y’all defending Lori Harvey’s skincare line being SKN as a result of Kim made SKKN when … SKKN already existed already from another person earlier than both of them. Boohoo. Most poppin wins
— child (@crybabygav) June 2, 2022
To this point, SKKN by Kim appears to proceed its launch with out interruption. Harvey has not but publicly addressed the state of affairs.