Kim Leads Women’s Golf at NCAA Pullman Regional

Teams and student-athletes are nonetheless at the path as of this writing.This tale will likely be up to date once imaginable with Houston's ultimate workforce and particular person ratings and ultimate puts.

PULLMAN, Wash. –

Competing in her ultimate collegiate golfing match, University of Houston Women’s Golf tremendous senior

Annie Kim fired a bogey-free 69 to steer the Cougars within the Final Round of the NCAA Pullman Regional at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

Kim ended the match with a rating of 6-under 210, tying for 12th.

The 37th-ranked Cougars posted a rating of 7-under 281 on Wednesday and completed 8th with a three-day, 54-hole general of 857.

The Final-Round rating used to be the bottom in NCAA Regional historical past, beating Monday’s general of 284.

Kim used to be one in all 4 Cougars to shoot sub-par ratings within the Final Round, an fulfillment unrivaled in Houston postseason historical past.

Freshman Natalie Saint Germain impressively secured 5 birdies to shoot 70 whilst fellow newcomers Moa Svedenkiold and Alexa Saldana every posted 71s.

NCAA REGIONAL HISTORY





This marked the 8th consecutive season by which Houston participated in NCAA Regional play.

Houston has been represented in every of the seven NCAA Regionals with workforce appearances from 2015 to 2021.







Kim performed as a person qualifier at the 2022 NCAA Franklin Regional.







