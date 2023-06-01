Kinder Morgan plans gas storage capacity boost at Texas facility

The Markham facility, previous to the growth, had 21.8bcf of running gas storage capacity. Credit: Frantzou Fleurine on Unsplash.

US pipeline operator Kinder Morgan (KMI) is planning to increase gas storage capacity at its Markham Storage facility in Texas, by means of six billion cubic ft (bcf).

The determination comes as the corporate reaped a benefit of about $1bn all over February’s iciness blast in america, pushing the costs of herbal gas costs to file highs, reported Reuters.

As a part of the newest determination, KMI agreed to rent an extra cavern at the Markham facility. The rent deal has been signed with Underground Services Markham, a subsidiary of Texas Brine Company.

With the extra cavern, KMI will supply greater than 6bcf of incremental running gas storage capacity and 650 million cubic ft in keeping with day of incremental withdrawal capacity on its in depth Texas intrastate pipeline machine.

KMI herbal gas midstream president Tom Dender stated: “During Winter Storm Uri, KMI’s storage portfolio was once essential to supplying human wishes shoppers in Texas whilst additionally offering much-needed provide to a large number of electrical era amenities all over the hurricane. We are happy to extend our herbal gas storage answers to additional strengthen Texas shoppers, in particular all over serious climate occasions.

“Storage capabilities on highly utilised assets are critical to support Texas’ ability to respond to an energy crisis and ensure energy reliability as renewables become a greater portion of the state’s energy mix. This expansion will provide much-needed capacity that could supply gas-fired electric generation facilities within ERCOT and provide electric service to well in excess of one million homes in Texas.”

Prior to the growth, the Markham facility had a 21.8bcf running gas storage capacity and a day by day top herbal gas supply of one.1bcf.