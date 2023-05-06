King Charles III has a rainy coronation day – just like his mother’s. Here are other similarities and differences between the ceremonies.

Some people say rain on a wedding day is good luck – but what about a coronation day? Well, it rained for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 and it is raining during the coronation for her son, King Charles III.

According to weather records for June 2, 1953, the morning began with clouds and “spot or two of rain” which became heavier. The cloudy weather continued throughout the day and it was cold for June, according to the U.K.’s Met Office.





British Royal Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, seen through the window of the Gold State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace during the coronation procession in London, England, 2nd June 1953. The Coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey.



/ Getty Images





As journalist Ellen Castelow wrote for Historic U.K.: “The only problem on the actual day was the typical British weather…it poured with rain!”

During King Charles III coronation on May 6, a tent was propped up at the entrance of Westminster Abbey to shield guests from the rain. The weather was 57 degrees Fahrenheit and rainy, which was expected to persist until the afternoon.





Britain’s King Charles III waves as he rides in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, during the ‘King’s Procession’, a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of their coronations.



CHARLES MCQUILLAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images





There are some other similarities between the two coronations. Both monarchs assumed the role after their parent died, but their coronations were held months later. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was not held for more than a year after her father, King George VI died in 1952. King Charles III is being coronated about eight months after his mother died.

At 74 years old, King Charles III is the oldest person to be crowned a British monarch. Queen Elizabeth II was not the youngest, but she was just 25 years old when she became the monarch. She was also Britain’s longest-reigning monarch — and one of the longest-serving monarchs in the world — serving for more than 70 years until her death last year at 96.