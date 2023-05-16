King introduces bill to strengthen southern border, aid Maine’s small businesses | Maine

(The Center Square) – With public health emergency rules expiring, one Maine congressman has introduced a bill to secure the United States’ southern border.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-ME, has filed the Border Management, Security, and Assistance Act, which would secure the border from the unlawful entry of those seeking asylum and illegal drugs.

According to a release, the bill would speed up asylum-seeker permits for Maine’s small businesses seeking workers.

“The United States is a nation of immigrants and also a nation of laws,” King said in a statement. “The Border Management, Security, and Assistance Act will support border patrol personnel in their efforts to stop people and drugs from unlawful entry into our country. As Congress works toward a comprehensive, responsible approach to manage the southern border, this bill strikes an appropriate balance.

“It will ease the burden on border communities, provide legal pathways for additional work visas, and support the frontline men and women who are keeping our nation safe – ultimately, ensuring that the United States remains true to its values of security and opportunity.”

The bill, if enacted, features enhancing border security by providing immediate assistance through resources and technology. Critical support for nongovernment organizations that receive asylum seekers and streamlining the visa permit process in 30 days are all part of the legislation.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-IL, co-sponsored the bill, along with senators Sherrod Brown, D-OH; Martin Heinrich, D-NM; Ben Ray Luján, D-NM; Alex Padilla, D-CA; Gary Peters, D-MI; Tom Carper, D-DE; Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV; and Jacky Rosen, D-NV.

Under the bill, border security would be strengthened by investing funding into U.S. Customs and Border Protection to increase capacity, personnel, and technology. The funding would allow for situational awareness between ports of entry while increasing staff and technology by equipping personnel with the ability to curb illegal drug entry.

The bill would also deter unlawful migration through enforcement consequences for the unauthorized border crossing to ensure swift processing and removal of migrants who are denied entry and prohibited from entering the country. It would also enhance penalties for human and drug smuggling and illegal border surveillance.

The bill would also build on the Biden administration’s parole program by providing resources for infrastructure to process migrants and asylum seekers in Latin America and streamlining connections with the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.