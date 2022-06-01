‘King Richard’ Star Aunjanue Ellis on Her Sexuality: ‘I Am Queer — This Is Who I Am’

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis opens up about her sexuality and confirms her identification as a queer lady.
Ellis had already introduced her sexual identification on the Essence Black Ladies in Hollywood Awards on March 24. However nobody requested the King Richard star concerning the phrase “Queer” spelled out in rhinestones on her Dolce & Gabbana go well with jacket.
“I used to be pondering, ‘Why didn’t extra individuals take note of that?’ And I used to be like, they most likely thought it mentioned ‘Queen,’” Ellis told Selection with fun.
The refined announcement went unnoticed by many, Ellis remembers.
“It wasn’t that I used to be anticipating any type of main response or something like that,” she mentioned. “One among my relations observed, however no one else did.”
Ellis’ household is already conscious of her queer way of life. The Lovecraft Nation star has been open about being bisexual along with her family and friends in her hometown of Mississippi. However her family members within the Bible Belt have been a bit “harm” by Ellis selecting to make her sexuality so public.
“I’m a piece in progress, and my household and my neighborhood are works in progress,” Ellis mentioned. “I actually imagine that that’s necessary to say as a result of I’m not alone.”
“We see individuals on the opposite facet of it, the place all people’s good and high-quality: ‘Love is love.’”
Ellis is used to her household being closed off to her sexuality however chooses to fulfill them midway.
“If they arrive to New York and they’re round all my homosexual mates, they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re cool.’ However don’t carry it to the home. Don’t be open with it.”
However being queer isn’t one thing Ellis selected. As an grownup, she will be able to now look again and notice how early she knew she was queer after questioning misogyny within the Bible, amongst different situations.
“Why does a girl should be submissive to a person?” Ellis recalled pondering when studying the Bible as a baby.
“After which there was this different factor about me that I additionally didn’t perceive.” One summer season when Ellis was a teen, she remembers making an attempt to coach herself to be interested in boys, making an attempt “to speak my physique into appropriate habits.”
As for why Ellis hasn’t talked about her sexuality till now,
“No person requested,” she mentioned with a chuckle.