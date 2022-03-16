Kingfisher education leaders to discuss hazing lawsuit

The Kingfisher Board of Schooling is holding a particular assembly Wednesday following allegations of hazing to the purpose of torture inside the highschool soccer program.>> Associated: Oklahoma investigators look into hazing allegations towards faculty districtA lawsuit filed by a former Kingfisher soccer participant claims bodily and psychological abuse towards the coaches. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Division of Schooling are wanting into the allegations.The lawsuit was moved to federal court docket. The plaintiff’s lawyer mentioned a standing and scheduling convention is ready for April 6. The lawsuit claims coaches participated in and inspired bodily, emotional and sexual abuse of gamers on and off the sphere. Paperwork allege coaches inspired and utilized hazing as a way to “weed out the weak,” “toughen them up,” “make them imply and switch them into bullies.”The paperwork state college students had been flogged every day within the bathe with moist and knotted towels within the locker room till they bled. Additionally they say college students had been shot with a stun gun, paintball weapons and pellets.The lawsuit additionally particulars sexual assaults within the locker room. Former gamers say the coaches’ hazing of gamers “rose to a degree of torture.”The Kingfisher Board of Schooling will maintain a particular assembly to debate the lawsuit. The assembly is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Kingfisher Board of Schooling’s workplace.

