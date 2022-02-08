Kings-Pacers trade: Domantas Sabonis heads to Sacramento; Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield to Indiana

The Indiana Pacers are trading Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, CBS Sports HQ’s Bill Reiter confirms. Both sides had been heavily featured in trade rumors of late, and now, they are helping one another shuffle the deck two days before the deadline.

The Kings had long-coveted Sabonis, but rumors of a possible deal involving De’Aaron Fox had been refuted. It had been widely reported that the Kings were planning to build around Fox rather than trade him, but apparently, their other top young guard in Haliburton was available after all. In Sabonis, the Kings land a two-time All-Star who represents Fox’s best hope yet at a real co-star.

For the Pacers, trading Sabonis means breaking up his long-time partnership with Myles Turner. Indiana can now move forward with Turner as its long-term option at center and a revamped backcourt with Haliburton and Hield to go alone with Chris Duarte and Malcolm Brogdon. With Turner still injured, Indiana has taken a step back this season, but has positioned itself well to come back into the playoff race a year from now.

The Pacers and Kings have the same goal. Sacramento has not reached the playoffs for 16 years, and in acquiring Sabonis, the Kings have added a player that they believe can help get them back there sooner rather than later. The Pacers haven’t been in the lottery for nearly that long, but a tank-centric rebuild is simply not something that organization has ever proven willing to do. “I don’t want to see (a rebuild),” Pacers owner Herb Simon said in December. “If I don’t want to see it, the fans don’t want to see it. Why would we want to go through a rebuild when we can build on the go? That’s the talent.”

In landing Haliburton, he’s taken a step toward doing just that. He’s added a player that is not only younger, but cheaper, and he’s realigned his roster away from the two-center approach that had failed in recent years. Neither the Pacers nor the Kings are locks to make it back into the postseason next year, but both took steps in that direction with this deal.