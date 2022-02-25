Kings vs. Nuggets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 3 Quarters
The Denver Nuggets are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they’ve been expecting. They currently hold a 92-87 lead over the Sacramento Kings.
The Nuggets have been relying on shooting guard Will Barton, who has 25 points in addition to five boards, and center Nikola Jokic, who has 17 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds and four steals. A double-double would be Jokic’s 13th in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Austin Rivers’ foul situation as he currently sits at four.
Sacramento has been led by power forward Domantas Sabonis, who so far has posted a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds along with six dimes.
the Kings have lost 87% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who’s Playing
Denver @ Sacramento
Current Records: Denver 33-25; Sacramento 22-38
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. After a few days’ rest for both teams, they and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Kings will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Sacramento came up short against the Chicago Bulls last Wednesday, falling 125-118. Despite the loss, Sacramento had strong showings from power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight dimes, and point guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 33 points and nine assists in addition to six boards. Sabonis had some trouble finding his footing against the Brooklyn Nets last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Denver skirted by the Golden State Warriors 117-116 last week thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Monte Morris as the clock expired. Denver’s center Nikola Jokic did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 17 boards, and eight assists. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.
The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Sacramento is now 22-38 while Denver sits at 33-25. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Denver’s offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 47.30% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Sacramento.
Injury Report for Sacramento
- Terence Davis: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for Denver
- Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- DeMarcus Cousins: Out (Contract Dispute)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
- Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)
