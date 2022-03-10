Kings vs. Nuggets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Through 1 Quarter
The experts predicted a victory for the Denver Nuggets, but it’s no sure thing at this point. After one quarter neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Denver leads 32-29 over the Sacramento Kings.
Center Nikola Jokic has taken over for the Nuggets, currently boasting 15 points (47% of their total) and three dimes in addition to six rebounds. A double-double would be Jokic’s 19th in a row.
Center Trey Lyles has led the way so far for Sacramento, as he has 11 points along with two boards.
This is the first time the Kings have been down going into the second quarter in the past six games.
Who’s Playing
Denver @ Sacramento
Current Records: Denver 39-26; Sacramento 24-43
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven’t won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Feb. 6 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Sacramento has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 10 p.m. ET March 9 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.33 points per contest.
Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played on Monday, losing 131-115. Sacramento was up 33-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Small forward Justin Holiday had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, winning 131-124. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 32 points, 15 boards, and 13 assists. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
Denver’s win lifted them to 39-26 while Sacramento’s defeat dropped them down to 24-43. If the Nuggets want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Kings’ power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 23 points, and point guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 24 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. We’ll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Sacramento.
Injury Report for Sacramento
- Maurice Harkless: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Jeremy Lamb: Game-Time Decision (Hip)
- Richaun Holmes: Out (Personal)
- Terence Davis: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for Denver
- Jeff Green: Out (Personal)
- Will Barton: Out (Ankle)
- Nah’Shon Hyland: Out (Knee)
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
- Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)
