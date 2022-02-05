Kings vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 19-35 overall and 13-16 at home, while OKC is 17-34 overall and 8-18 on the road. They’re two of the worst teams in the Western Conference, but the Thunder have won three games in a row and are a surprising 33-17 against the spread this season.

However, it’s been the Kings that have won and covered three of the last four head-to-head matchups. This time around, Sacramento is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Thunder vs. Kings picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Thunder spread: Kings -6.5

Kings vs. Thunder over-under: 216 points

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings fell 126-114 on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Harrison Barnes had 25 points along with five rebounds in the defeat and Davion Mitchell had 26 points and eight assists.

Mitchell has started the last five games with De’Aaron Fox battling an ankle injury and the rookie has played well. Mitchell is averaging 19.4 points and 5.4 assists per game during that stretch and is shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from the 3-point line during that span. Fox is questionable for this matchup

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, things were close when Oklahoma City and the Portland Trail Blazers clashed on Friday, but the Thunder ultimately edged out the opposition 96-93. Small forward Luguentz Dort (23 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have now won three games in a row despite being without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle).

Dort has become the primary scorer with Gilgeous-Alexander out and it’s a role he’s taken to. The Arizona State product is averaging 23.7 points during the current winning streak and he’s had at least 23 points in three of his last four outings. He’ll have to be a primary focus of the Kings on Saturday.

