Kings vs. Warriors: Prediction, TV channel, Game 7 odds, live stream, watch 2023 NBA playoffs online

Game 7 is probably the most exciting word in sports activities. On Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will meet in a must-win Game 7 to resolve who will advance to take at the Los Angeles Lakers. Both groups have had their moments on this sequence, and it is still noticed which group can step up and declare the victory. The Kings ruled Game 6, however each side can be similarly motivated to stay their seasons alive. To get ready for the Game 7 showdown, this is the whole thing you wish to have to understand in regards to the matchup.

Matchup Details

Date: Sunday, April 30

Sunday, April 30 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California TV Channel: ABC

ABC Odds: Kings -1.5; O/U 229 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Kings: After taking a 2-0 lead within the sequence, the Kings misplaced the following 3 video games to the Warriors, leaving many to suppose they have been down and out. However, they spoke back in a large manner in Game 6 and controlled to take the sequence again house to Sacramento with a chance to win. The Kings demonstrated dominance on each ends of the ground in Game 6, conserving the Warriors to below 100 issues, which is an outstanding feat in opposition to some of the league’s most powerful offenses. For Game 7, the Kings may have the toughen of a raucous house crowd, which might turn out to be a decisive issue on this important matchup. They have exhibited that they belong on this sequence and possess what it takes to take down the protecting champions.

Warriors: Golden State had a deficient capturing night time in Game 6, with the group capturing simplest 37.2% from the sector and 31.3% from past the arc. Although Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson blended for 51 issues, their group used to be not able to check the power and dominance of the Kings. With that being mentioned, we should by no means rely this Warriors group out, and they’ve proven on this sequence the power to shield smartly in opposition to Sacramento’s backcourt. However, if they enable Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox to dominate once more, it could be an excessive amount of to conquer for this powerhouse group.

Prediction

This sequence has been probably the most relaxing first-round matchup, and even though the Kings have made a exceptional affect, it’s incredible that the Warriors may have the deficient capturing efficiency that they skilled in Game 6. With momentum on their aspect, the Kings will rely at the toughen in their house crowd to hold them to victory. However, it’s tricky to wager in opposition to Curry and the Warriors when they’ve confirmed time and time once more that they may be able to activate at any time. The pick out: Warriors +1.5