Business

Kiplinger’sPersonalFinance:Investing:LookbeyondtheUkraineinvasion|BusinessNews

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Thepoliticowhouttered“neverletagoodcrisisgotowaste”mighthavebeenontosomething.

ThisisnottosoundinsensitivetoUkraineandallvictims,butwithoutanimpendingU.S.recession,creditcrunch,dividendcutsoranexplosionofbaddebt,thereislittlereasonforportfoliopessimism.UnlessyouinvestedinaRussian-themedexchange-tradedfundormaybeanemergingmarketsindexfund,thedestructionofMoscow’scapitalmarketsisasideshow.

True,thereareotherperils.Oilandgrainpricesarespiking,buttheUnitedStatesisthetopproducerofoil,aswellasmanyofthecommoditiesthatRussiamaynolongerexportwidely.Thedollargainsglobaltrustandvaluewitheachnewactofaggression.Inflationishardandmaygetworse,buttherearewaystoshoreupyourinvestments.

Ontheplusside,thewarandoilshockeasefearsthattheFederalReservemightstranglegrowthbytighteningcredittoomuch.U.S.long-terminterestratesarenotrisingmuchmorethantheyalreadyhave.So,whileyourbondsandbondfundsaredownearlyin2022,theyarepricedtodonoworsethanbreakevennow.

Peoplearealsoreading…

IwouldchannelvoiceslikethatofBairdFunds’BullandBairdbloggerMichaelAntonelli,whosays“thelessonsoffinancialhistoryarethattheworst-casescenariohasafunnyhabitofnotoccurring.”

Belowaresometimelyelementsofanincomeportfoliotoconsider:

Energy.Oilandgaswillbehighandtightforawhile.InKiplinger’sInvestingforIncome,Ihavesaidtomaintainexposureviapipelinesandrefiners,evenwhencrudeplunges.Whatmattersisthatdemandishigh.Anythingforwhichcashflowanddistributionsdependonvolume,aswithKinderMorgan(SymbolKMI),MagellanMidstreamPartners(MMP)orMPLX,shouldbeacomfort.

Rents.Althoughapartmentrentsaresoaring,soarejobsandincomes—andyettheaverageapartmentrealestateinvestmenttrustisdownaround10%offitshighandahairbelownetassetvalue.KeeptheseREITsorbuyondipsoft-overlookednamessuchasApartmentIncome(AIRC)orCenterspace(CSR).

Municipals.Nocategoryisfurtherremovedfromworldturmoil.Andrisinginflationdrivesuppropertyvaluesandincomesthatfeedintostateandlocalcoffers.Upgradesarelikely,andthetaxexemptionisasvaluableasever.BairdStrategic(BSNSX)ishavingafineyear.Notethatmunicipalsasaclasshavelostmoneyinonlythreecalendaryearssince1983.

Dividendstocks.Hikesthatdwarfinflationarecommonoflate:UPSboosteditspayout50%;Hewlett-Packard,29%;BestBuy,26%;Whirlpool,25%;EliLilly,15%.Andthereismoretocome.Anyonewithadividend-growthportfolioshouldignorethetrialsinbroad-marketindexesandsmileatallthiscashflow.

VisitKiplinger.comformoreonthisandsimilarmoneytopics.





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.