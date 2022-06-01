Klarna faces backlash after CEO shares names of laid-off workers on social media

Klarna Financial institution is taking part in protection after its CEO stirred controversy by publishing on LinkedIn the names of tons of of workers the lender had lately laid off.

The monetary know-how firm said final week that it could lower about 10% of its roughly 5,000 staff to trim prices after a lack of $487 million final yr. On Might 30, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski adopted up with a LinkedIn post that included a Google spreadsheet itemizing tons of of the laid-off staff by identify, with the aim of connecting them to recruiters and serving to them discover new jobs.

Siemiatkowski expressed “blended emotions” concerning the doc, calling it “a tangible image of a really arduous choice that saddens me deeply and can stick with me for an extended time frame.”

Publication of the doc drew blended, and heated, replies, with at the least two critics calling him “tone deaf.” Others questioned the knowledge of sharing 1000’s of e-mail addresses in a public doc, main J. Tyler Wilson, the Klarna worker who put it collectively, to delete the e-mail column from the doc.

“Perhaps Klarna ought to contemplate new management, not letting go of gifted workers,” one individual wrote in response to the LinkedIn put up.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna Financial institution, on the IFGS 2022 summit on the Guildhall in London, U.Ok., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Bloomberg



But others applauded Siemiatowski’s efforts to assist former staff discover new employment. Staff whose names appeared on the listing signed up for it voluntarily, and its content material shouldn’t be owned or managed by the corporate, Klarna stated in an e-mail to CBS MoneyWatch.

“Our CEO, Sebastian, is highlighting the initiative on his personal public channels to extend visibility throughout his expansive community of employers and recruiters,” a spokesperson acknowledged.

On Twitter, Siemiatkowski underscored that former workers had opted into the listing. The doc was “created by workers themselves, voluntarily, in an excellent try to extend their very own visibility in the direction of recruiters. I’m merely sharing one thing they began,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Simply to be tremendous clear: this listing is created by workers themselves, voluntarily, in an excellent try to extend their very own visibility in the direction of recruiters. I’m merely sharing one thing they began. — Sebastian Siemiatkowski (@klarnaseb) June 1, 2022

The choice to publicly determine laid-off workers follows latest missteps by different corporations that lower staff. Higher.com’s CEO sparked outrage after canning 900 workers on a Zoom name in December, whereas auto retailer Carvana used Zoom to lower 2,500 staff in Might. Each corporations have been criticized as insensitive for dumping workers by video slightly than in individual, as was customary earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic.