Klein ISD administrators attacked during meeting, district says







SPRING, Texas — Two people were arrested Tuesday and charged with assaulting Klein ISD administrators, according to the district.

Diandra Faith Arrona, 28, and Trancito De Jesus Arrona, 47, are charged with felony assault of a public servant.

In a letter sent home to parents, Klein ISD said the suspects were in a meeting with administrators at Schindewolf Intermediate School when they became angry and attacked them.

Both women were taken into custody by Klein ISD police officers.

One of them is the parent of a former student but the district didn’t say which one.

No students were involved in the altercation.

The administrators are recovering from their injuries at home.

In the letter to parents, Klein ISD said: “Klein ISD values its partnerships with families and will always work with families in the best interest of students. Violent conduct of this nature will never be tolerated in Klein ISD. The district will always pursue these matters to the fullest extent of the law in support of our staff and students.”





Source link