Klopp wins 10th trophy, Mbappe equals Zlatan, Kane-Son beat Drogba-Lampard

A cracking, seemingly never-ending Carabao Cup final, won by Liverpool against Chelsea headlined a weekend of non-stop action in Europe’s top 5 leagues. The Premier League, meanwhile saw Manchester United drop points, while fellow Champions League qualification chasers West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur won. Real Madrid maintained their six point lead over Sevilla in La Liga, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid closed the gap to third-place Real Betis to one point. Napoli’s win over Lazio saw them take over at the top of Serie A after AC and Inter Milan were both held to draws. PSG’s lead atop Ligue 1 has been extended to 15 points after Marseille drew at Troyes. Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, meanwhile, grew to 8 after Borussia Dortmund were held by another Bavarian club, Augsburg.
By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend’s action across Europe’s top 5 leagues.
LEAGUE CUP
1
This was Jurgen Klopp’s first domestic cup title as Liverpool head coach (lost previous final appearance in the 2015-16 League Cup, on penalties). It was also the 10th trophy of his career (Bundesliga x2, DFL-Supercup x2, DFB-Pokal and Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, League Cup).
9
Liverpool have won the League Cup for the ninth time in their history; now an outright record, surpassing Manchester City.
4.07 xG
It was no dour 0-0. In fact, at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, Chelsea had racked up 1.95 xG while Liverpool had created 2.12 xG. To put into perspective how high the combined sum is, the highest xG in a goalless draw this PL season was 3.60xG (most of that in favour of Manchester United against Watford this Saturday)
5/6
Including 2022, 5 of the 6 League Cup final decided on penalties have involved either Liverpool or Chelsea.
11-10
That 11-10 penalty shootout win is the highest scoring penalty shootout between two English top-flight teams.
28
This one, from Opta, is for the trivia buffs: Chelsea (28y 91d) vs Liverpool (28y 115d) is the first time both League Cup finalists have had a starting XI average age of 28+ since Bolton v Middlesbrough in 2004.
PREMIER LEAGUE
4
Watford’s Roy Hodgson (W2 D2) is the fourth manager to go unbeaten in four consecutive away PL games at Old Trafford after Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche, and Steve McClaren.
5
Manchester United were held scoreless for the 5th time in a PL game this season; 2nd-most among “Big Six” clubs (Arsenal has been held scoreless 6 times this season).
37
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined for a PL goal for the 37th time against Leeds, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) as the duo who have assisted one another for the most goals in the PL era.
20
Leeds United conceded 20 goals in February alone, the most a side has ever in a single month in the PL era, It’s also the most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21).
38
Ben Foster (38y 329d) is the oldest visiting goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the PL. The previous oldest? David Seaman (38y 231d) for Arsenal in May 2002.
LALIGA
4
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in 3 consecutive games at the club level for the first time since a streak of 4 games for Arsenal from July-Sep, 2020. He is also the first Barcelona player to score in 3 consecutive games this season (all comps).
4+
Barcelona has scored 4+ goals in 3 consecutive games for the first time since a streak of 3 such games in May 2017 (all comps) – that streak came under Luis Enrique
4
Yeremy Pino (Villareal) has joined Patrick Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) and Giovanni Simeone (Verona) as the only players to score 4+ goals in a single game across the big five leagues in Europe this season. Pino is, in fact, the first player to score four goals in a single LaLiga game since a certain Lionel Messi did it against Eibar in February 2020.
6
Julen Lopetegui is just the second coach of either team in the history of the Seville derby to remain unbeaten in his first six (W5, D1) after Joaquín Caparros who did not lose any of his first seven derbies (W2 D5).
LIGUE 1
1
This is the first time in his career that Kylian Mbappe has racked up 10+ goals, and 10+ assists in a single league season (14G, 10A).
156
In the process, Mbappe has joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG’s 2nd all-time leading scorer in all competitions (156).
BAYERN MUNICH RECORD SCORING STREAK
…is now at 71 Bundesliga matches…
SERIE A
7
Rafael Leao is now the second player to score in each of the seven days of a week in the Serie A for AC Milan, after the great Ukranian Andriy Shevchenko.
14
Giovanni Simeone has scored 14 goals so far in Serie A, more than any other Argentinian player in the Big-5 European Leagues in the 2021/22 season. The Verona forward (and Diego’s son) has never scored more goals (14) in a single Serie A campaign.
Messi Ronaldo watch
Nothing much to report here.
Lionel Messi had two assists (both for Mbappe) against Saint-Etienne. Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post against Watford, but couldn’t help Manchester United break the deadlock.
(Stats courtesy ESPN’s Stats & Information Group)