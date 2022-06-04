Knee-high water floods streets of Havana, Cuba

HAVANA – A tropical system collapsed the streets and avenues of Havana early on Friday, as heavy rains hit areas in western and central Cuba.

Locals have been seen standing in streets with water overlaying their legs whereas pushing jammed cars and buses.

Warnings have been issued for Cuba, the Florida peninsula and the Bahamas as a result of the storm, which pummeled Mexico in earlier days, moved north.

In response to the U.S. Nationwide Hurricane Middle, rains are anticipated to proceed throughout the island over Friday night.

Given the permanence of intense rainfall, the authorities made a reputation to pay attention to the evolution of the meteorological events, due to the saturation of the soil, primarily in low-lying areas with poor drainage.